Mainland welcomes Taiwan enterprises' participation in promoting common prosperity

Xinhua) 10:08, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland has welcomed Taiwan enterprises' participation in the promotion of common prosperity and pledged to support their efforts.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks on Wednesday when answering a media query on the relevant matter.

The participation of enterprises in charitable undertakings is encouraged but it is by no means mandatory, Zhu said.

Noting that common prosperity is the essence of socialism, the spokesperson said it is not a new form of equalitarianism that "robs the rich to aid the poor."

She reiterated the mainland's consent to the practice of letting some prosper before others and help the underdeveloped to catch up.

Charity donations help to improve the income distribution structure, and can contribute to the realization of common prosperity, said Zhu, adding that many business people from Taiwan are actively taking part in philanthropic work on the mainland, exemplifying the traditional Chinese virtues of friendship and mutual assistance.

