Mainland welcomes Taiwan enterprises' participation in promoting common prosperity
BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland has welcomed Taiwan enterprises' participation in the promotion of common prosperity and pledged to support their efforts.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks on Wednesday when answering a media query on the relevant matter.
The participation of enterprises in charitable undertakings is encouraged but it is by no means mandatory, Zhu said.
Noting that common prosperity is the essence of socialism, the spokesperson said it is not a new form of equalitarianism that "robs the rich to aid the poor."
She reiterated the mainland's consent to the practice of letting some prosper before others and help the underdeveloped to catch up.
Charity donations help to improve the income distribution structure, and can contribute to the realization of common prosperity, said Zhu, adding that many business people from Taiwan are actively taking part in philanthropic work on the mainland, exemplifying the traditional Chinese virtues of friendship and mutual assistance.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Kuomintang party urged to "climb high and look far"
- U.S. attempts to make issue out of Taiwan futile: mainland spokesperson
- Mainland to set up new cross-Strait exchange venue at war history museum
- Mainland vows countermeasures against "Taiwan independence" moves
- Hong Kong allows quarantine-free entry for residents from mainland, Macao
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.