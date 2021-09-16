U.S. attempts to make issue out of Taiwan futile: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:53, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. attempts to make an issue out of Taiwan so as to contain China would be futile, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday, criticizing the United States' cold-war mentality and obsession with a zero-sum game.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to recent U.S. behaviors on the Taiwan question.

She noted that back in the 1970s when the United States established diplomatic ties with China, it made a solemn political pledge to maintain only cultural, business and other non-official relations with Taiwan.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is a part of China, said the spokesperson, adding that the one-China principle is a consensus shared by the international community and the political foundation of China-U.S. relations.

Given the U.S. reiteration of no intention to shift from the one-China policy, it should abide by the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, live up to the promises it has made to China, and stop sending wrong signals to secessionist forces on the island, said Zhu.

The spokesperson warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority that their collusion with external forces cannot change the historical and legal fact that Taiwan is part of China, neither can they stop the process of reunification.

She expressed opposition against the development of official ties or the establishment of official entities between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

She also appreciated moves by an increasing number of countries and organizations in the world to respect the one-China principle.

