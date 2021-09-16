Mainland vows countermeasures against "Taiwan independence" moves

Xinhua) 09:50, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced resolute opposition to any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" through so-called "constitutional amendments."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query regarding a plan by the island's legislative body to advance so-called "constitutional amendments."

Zhu stressed that the mainland will take resolute countermeasures against such moves.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority and separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" have continuously hyped up issues regarding the so-called "constitutional amendments" and "Taiwan independence" in pursuit of selfish political gains, Zhu said.

Zhu called on responsible political parties and individuals on the island to identify political plots and evil intentions, and make joint efforts to safeguard peace and stability across the strait.

"Taiwan compatriots should also oppose and resist all forms of attempts to seek 'Taiwan independence' through so-called 'constitutional amendments,'" Zhu added.

