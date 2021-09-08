One-China principle underlined over Taiwan participation in regional economic cooperation

Xinhua) 09:30, September 08, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan region's participation in regional economic cooperation must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks after think tanks in Taiwan reportedly said the region should prioritize joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"We oppose the discussion and signing of agreements with implications of sovereignty and of official nature between any country and the Taiwan region," Wang said, noting that China's position on this issue is clear and resolute.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)