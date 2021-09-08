DPP authority overestimates its strength: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:59, September 08, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority overestimated its strength and attempted to make provocations internationally, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Tuesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to the DPP authority smearing the mainland after Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro vowed to establish diplomatic relations with China if her party wins the election in November.

The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm of international relations which enjoys universal consensus of the international community, Zhu said. "We hope relevant countries could abide by the principle in handling the Taiwan question."

The DPP authority, out of its political nature of seeking "Taiwan Independence," has been calling white black and deceiving itself, Zhu added.

