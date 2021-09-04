DPP authority slammed for seeking "Taiwan independence"

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for its continuous provocations in seeking "Taiwan independence."

Such attempts will further undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and bring suffering to Taiwan compatriots, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, when asked to comment on separatist remarks from Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen.

Stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Zhu noted that the nature of cross-Strait relations is not state-to-state relations, and no individual or force can change that fact.

