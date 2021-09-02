China criticizes European Parliament's report on relations with Taiwan for violating one-China principle

Xinhua) 10:49, September 02, 2021

BRUSSELS, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Mission to the European Union on Wednesday criticized an "EU-Taiwan Political Relations and Cooperation" report for seriously violating the one-China principle.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs adopted the report, calling for elevating EU-Taiwan "political relations," changing the name of "the European Economic and Trade Office" in Taiwan to "European Union Office in Taiwan," including Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific Strategy and advocating Taiwan's full participation as an observer in international bodies.

The report, which blatantly advocated the elevation of EU-Taiwan relations, was adopted "despite China's repeated objections," a spokesperson for the Chinese Mission commented.

"These moves exceed far beyond the scope of normal nonofficial economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between the EU, its member states and Taiwan, constitute serious violations of the one-China principle and undercut mutual trust and cooperation between China and the EU," the spokesperson said. "We express our strong opposition to this."

There is only one China in the world and the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, said the spokesperson, adding that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, which is a universally acknowledged norm in international relations, the common consensus of the international community, and which also serves as the political foundation of the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and the EU.

The spokesperson urged the relevant Committee and relevant members of the European Parliament to appreciate the sensitivity of the Taiwan question, immediately correct their wrong words and actions, and play a positive and constructive role in upholding the political foundation of China-EU relations.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)