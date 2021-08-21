China urges Japan to exercise discretion on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 09:44, August 21, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan must exercise discretion and refrain from any wrong words or deeds on the Taiwan question, said a mainland spokesperson Friday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on the recent attempt of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party to hold "security talks" with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority.

China is resolutely opposed to the series of wrong statements concerning Taiwan made recently by the Japanese government and relevant persons, said Ma.

"Japan should reflect on its history, immediately correct its mistakes, and abide by the one-China principle and the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan with concrete actions," said Ma.

The spokesperson added that the DPP authority's attempt to collude with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.

