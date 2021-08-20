Home>>
Rampant "Taiwan independence" provocations spell doom for secessionists: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:23, August 20, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Increasingly rampant provocations by "Taiwan independence" forces will lead the secessionists to their doom even sooner, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday.
Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to Taiwan politician Yu Shyi-kun's recent interview with the Voice of America.
Yu's words showed he is willing to be the pawn of external forces and have exposed him as a stubborn secessionist seeking "Taiwan independence," Ma said.
Ma warned that no one should underestimate the Chinese people's resolve, determination and ability to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA holds joint live-fire assault drills near Taiwan island in direct response to collusion, provocations by US, secessionists
- China urges U.S. to honor agreements on Taiwan, stop arms sales
- Taiwan fears becoming the next chess piece that US casts away following Vietnam, Afghanistan: local media
- Chinese mainland opposes any sovereignty-related agreement between U.S. and Taiwan: spokesperson
- China firmly rejects U.S. approval of Taiwan related bill: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.