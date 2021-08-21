DPP authority slammed for "Taiwan independence" provocations

Xinhua) 09:42, August 21, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday lashed out at Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for its provocations in seeking "Taiwan independence," saying such attempts will be severely punished.

Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement after the DPP authority thanked for the United States for its leaders remarks on the Taiwan question.

The DPP authority has been making separatist attempts and relied on the illusion of external support, which will bring nothing but disaster to Taiwan people, Ma said.

The DPP authority must stop all kinds of separatist activities or face harsh punishment, Ma warned.

