Mainland decries external intervention in Taiwan affairs
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday warned against external intervention in Taiwan affairs.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to a recent so-called security dialogue hosted by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority, with participants from countries like the United States and Japan.
Reiterating that Taiwan is part of China and the Taiwan question is a domestic affair of China, Zhu said that the DPP authority has never stopped its attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" and use foreign forces to resist reunification through military means.
"Its moves have posed a serious threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and will bring disaster to the people of Taiwan," she said.
