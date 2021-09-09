Home>>
Taiwan's regional economic cooperation depends on one-China principle: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 11:03, September 09, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The precondition for Taiwan's participation in regional economic cooperation is the one-China principle, said a mainland spokesperson Wednesday.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement after think tanks in Taiwan reportedly said the region should prioritize joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
"We oppose the discussion and signing of agreements with implications of sovereignty and an official nature between the Taiwan region and any country having diplomatic relation with us," Zhu said.
