Mainland opposes DPP's move seeking to rename representative office in U.S.

Xinhua) 13:36, September 14, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland resolutely opposes the development of official ties or the establishment of official entities between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic ties with China, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to reports saying that the United States is considering allowing Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to change the name of the representative office in the United States.

Zhu warned that any trick played by the DPP to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.

