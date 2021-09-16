Mainland to set up new cross-Strait exchange venue at war history museum

09:52, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will establish a new venue for cross-Strait communication and exchange at the September 18 Incident History Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, said a mainland spokesperson Wednesday.

The September 18 Incident, purposefully staged by the Japanese aggressors in 1931, marks the beginning of Japan's invasion of China, and is a painful memory for the entire Chinese nation including Taiwan compatriots, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Zhu said 12 of the 82 cross-Strait communication venues on the mainland have the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression as the theme.

"These places are records of the Chinese people's heroic struggle and the great spirit of resisting aggression," said Zhu, calling on compatriots on both sides of the Strait, especially young people, to visit the places, learn the history and draw strength from it.

Zhu added that an exhibition of painting and calligraphy will open at the museum on Sept. 23 to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the September 18 Incident. Around 130 pieces of work by eminent persons and artists from both sides of the Taiwan Strait will be showcased at the month-long event.

