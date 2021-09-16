Chinese Kuomintang party urged to "climb high and look far"

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party leadership has been urged to draw lessons from history, adopt a long-term perspective and work with the mainland to consolidate the common political foundation for upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence."

Zhu Fenglian, a State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, expressed the hope at a press conference Wednesday, in response to a question on the election of the KMT chairperson.

The KMT should "climb high and look far," said Zhu, adding that the mainland hopes the party will act to safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the immediate interests of Taiwan people.

She urged the KMT to work with the mainland to maintain positive interactions and further exchanges and cooperation to jointly promote the growth of the ties between the KMT and the Communist Party of China, and between both sides of the Taiwan Strait, while seeking peace for the Strait, wellbeing for the compatriots and rejuvenation for the nation.

