DPP warned against seeking "Taiwan independence" by relying on external forces

Xinhua) 09:46, September 18, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's attempt to rely on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Friday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to Slovenian Prime Minister's negative comments on Taiwan.

Zhu urged Slovenia to fulfill its commitment on the Taiwan question it made when it established diplomatic relations with China, abide by the one-China principle and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues.

Zhu reiterated that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. "The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm of international relations and a common consensus of the international community," Zhu said.

