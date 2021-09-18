"Taiwan independence" separatists will be held accountable: spokesperson
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday slammed separatists seeking "Taiwan independence," such as Joseph Wu, an official with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority, noting that they will eventually be held accountable for their words and actions.
In response to Wu's latest "Taiwan independence" statements at an online event organized by the so-called "Global Taiwan Institute," Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the institute is nothing but a bogus organization financed and controlled by "Taiwan independence" elements to sell their separatist ideas under the guise of academic study.
Wu and his ilk are habitual liars swindling the international community, and their aim is to fool the public and collude with external anti-China forces, Zhu said.
