China opposes Taiwan region joining official agreement or organization
(Xinhua) 08:11, September 24, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes official interactions between any country and the Taiwan region, and firmly rejects Taiwan's accession to any agreement or organization of official nature, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on Taiwan's announcement of applying to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Wednesday.
Noting there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, Zhao said that the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm governing international relations and the consensus of the international community.
