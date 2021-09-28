Chinese, Pakistani media urged to enhance cooperation for peace, stability, development

Xinhua) 14:17, September 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Media from China and Pakistan have been urged to enhance cooperation in countering fake news to promote regional peace, stability and development.

Addressing the China-Pakistan Media Forum held via video link by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies in Islamabad on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said: "China and Pakistan face the common challenge of false propaganda and disinformation. Some external hostile forces are trying to undermine the development of China and Pakistan, as well as the unity and mutual trust between them in a systematic way."

"The media of China and Pakistan should be responsible for speaking out for fairness and justice, and become a positive force for regional peace and stability," said Nong, stressing the role of media in promoting China-Pakistan friendship.

Nong also put forward proposals, including one on strengthening synergy among media circles, to reinforce resource integration.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque told the audience in a video message that media collaboration between China and Pakistan could contribute to deepening bilateral relations and friendship.

Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and are paving the way for cultural affinity in a bid to boost bilateral relationship, said Haque.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)