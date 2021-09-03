Energy projects set up under CPEC provides one-third of Pakistan's energy supply: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 12:58, September 03, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A number of energy projects set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been providing one-third of Pakistan's total energy supply, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said.

During a weekly press briefing on Thursday, the spokesperson said that the CPEC has played an important role in addressing the energy shortage in Pakistan, adding that in addition to energy supply, CPEC's energy projects have created more than 26,000 working opportunities over the past several years.

Talking about the projects in Balochistan, Ahmad said that power and water desalination plants being built under the CPEC will prove to be transformational for the people of Balochistan.

"A 300 MW power project is already under construction in Gwadar," he said, adding that the implementation agreement for 1.2 million gallons per day desalination plant and the Memorandum of Understanding on grant for solar generators from China for south Balochistan were signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Balochistan in July.

Once operational, the projects will transform the lives of local people, he added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)