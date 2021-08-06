Shanghai hosts China-Pakistan art exhibition

Xinhua) 10:40, August 06, 2021

A visitor poses for a picture at an exhibition showcasing carpet art in east China's Shanghai Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition showcasing carpet art is being held at Baoku Art Center in east China's Shanghai, as part of activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

The exhibition featuring the development of carpet art over the past thousands of years is supported by the consulate general of Pakistan in Shanghai. The event aims to illustrate cultural exchanges between the two ancient civilizations through carpets, paintings and photographs.

The exhibition kicked off on July 26 and is set to continue till August 8.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)