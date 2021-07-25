China to build closer community of shared future with Pakistan in new era: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hold the third China-Pakistan strategic dialogue of foreign ministers in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the building of a closer community of shared future in the new era, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Saturday.

Wang made the remarks when holding the third strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of setting up diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, Wang said the two countries have worked together to overcome many difficulties and obstacles, and established an all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation.

"China is willing to work with Pakistan to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to accelerate the construction of a closer community of shared future in the new era, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity," Wang added.

Qureshi expressed condolences to China regarding the severe floods in Henan Province. He said Pakistan thanked China for its valuable support for Pakistan's fight against the pandemic, and condemned all smears against China.

On the Dasu attack that happened in Pakistan, Wang said both China and Pakistan are victims of this terrorist attack, and the two sides should work closely to bring the perpetrators to justice at an early date.

Qureshi said Pakistan will spare no effort to safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan, re-organize the special forces to strengthen related security work, and resolutely prevent similar incidents from happening again.

At a joint press briefing after the dialogue, Wang said the two countries agreed to continue the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, jointly oppose hegemonism and unilateralism, and maintain the international system with the United Nations as the core and the international order based on the international law.

On the current situation in Afghanistan, Wang told reporters that as neighboring countries of Afghanistan, both China and Pakistan are most directly affected by the situation in Afghanistan. After in-depth communication, the two sides decided to carry out joint campaigns in the following five areas, Wang said.

He said the two countries agree to strive for peace with all the strength to avoid the spread of war as a top priority, actively promote peace through talks and advance intra-Afghan talks, work together to combat terrorism and push all major forces in Afghanistan away from terrorism, agree to promote coordination and cooperation among neighboring countries of Afghanistan, and urge the United States to earnestly fulfill its responsibilities for the peace and reconstruction of Afghanistan.

