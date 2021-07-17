China's cross-departmental joint working group visits injured Chinese nationals in Pakistan

July 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Wu Wei, head of China's cross-departmental joint working group to Pakistan, and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday afternoon visited the injured Chinese nationals from the Dasu terrorist attack at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, near the federal capital Islamabad.

Wu, also deputy director-general of the Department of External Security Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nong asked about the condition of and treatment for each wounded Chinese national.

Wu conveyed the care, solicitude and sympathy of the Chinese leadership to the injured one by one, saying that their compatriots in China care a lot about their safety.

The joint working group has got in touch with a cross-departmental team from the Pakistani side, Wu said, adding that both sides will continue to spare no effort to conduct medical treatment for them.

Wu said that he hopes the injured Chinese nationals can set their mind at rest and get recovered at an early date.

China's cross-departmental joint working group left Beijing for Islamabad early Friday morning Beijing time, and met with people from different relevant Pakistani departments after their arrival.

At around 7:00 a.m. local time Wednesday, the shuttle vehicles of the Dasu Hydropower Project for which a Chinese company is contracted to build, were hit by a blast when they were heading to the construction site in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis dead, according to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

