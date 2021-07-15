Chinese, Pakistani FMs vow to raise bilateral ties to higher level

July 15, 2021

DUSHANBE, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday, with both sides pledging to elevate bilateral relations.

As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan unwaveringly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and they should carry on such a good tradition, Wang said.

China is willing to use the opportunity of marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Pakistan to build on the past experience and plan further development of bilateral relations, so as to jointly address changes in the international and reginal situation and bring their relations to a higher level, he said.

China will continue to provide vaccines to Pakistan and help it completely defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang added.

Qureshi extended his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, saying that Pakistan welcomes and supports China's development, and is committed to broadening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Pakistan is grateful for China's provision of precious assistance to its pandemic fight, he said, adding that his whole country backs the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and hopes that the major project will yield more results and facilitate Pakistan's development.

Wang and Qureshi also had an in-depth exchange of views on the current situation in Afghanistan, believing that it presents both challenges and opportunities.

They agreed that steps should be taken to implement the principle of "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned," and that more attention should be paid to the role of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, while communication and coordination among stakeholders should be strengthened for joint response to and guidance for the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

They agreed to strengthen coordination, prevent a resurgence of terrorist forces, facilitate the resumption of intra-Afghan talks, build a broad and inclusive political framework, and jointly advance the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

