Chinese premier urges Pakistan to strengthen security, protection of Chinese personnel, institutions

July 17, 2021

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows security personnel working near the blast site in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. A blast happened in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving 12 people including nine Chinese dead, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan confirmed. (Str/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Pakistani side should take solid and effective measures to strengthen security and protection of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said here Friday in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On behalf of the Pakistani government and people, Khan first expressed sincere sympathy to the Chinese government over the heavy casualties of Chinese nationals in a recent terrorist attack in Pakistan, and extended deep condolences to the bereaved families.

He also briefed Li on the progress of Pakistan's investigation into the incident at this stage as well as the follow-up work.

In the telephone conversation, Li expressed gratitude to Pakistan for carrying out fast rescue of the injured and prompt probe into the incident.

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the wrecks of a bus plunged into a ravine following a blast in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

A case involving human life should be treated with the utmost care, Li stressed, adding that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions abroad.

The top priority at present is to spare no effort to rescue and treat the injured, minimize casualties, and properly handle the aftermath of the incident, Li said.

A Chinese working group has arrived in Pakistan and is ready to coordinate closely with the Pakistani side, Li noted.

The Chinese premier added he hopes that Pakistan can offer assistance to the working group, use all necessary means to find out the facts in a serious and responsible manner, and ensure that the perpetrators behind the incident are brought to justice.

Li noted that he hopes Pakistan will do its utmost to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a rescuer transferring an injured person to a hospital following a blast in Gilgit city, Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, July 14, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

Noting that the global and regional situations are undergoing complex and profound changes, Li said the Chinese side attaches great importance to the China-Pakistan relations.

The two countries are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, Li said, adding that China is willing to work with Pakistan to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, deepen practical cooperation, and safeguard regional peace and security, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

For his part, Khan said the Pakistani side is working day and night and trying its best to rescue and treat the injured, and will spare no effort to make a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the real culprits to justice as soon as possible.

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles near the blast site in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

Pakistan is ready to give its full support and cooperation to the Chinese working group, he said.

The Pakistani side attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan, Khan stressed, adding that his country has reinforced and will continue strengthening security measures, so as to guarantee the safe and smooth operation of Pakistan-China cooperation projects.

