Home>>
Brain Project art exhibition held in Toronto, Canada
(Xinhua) 13:21, July 22, 2021
A man looks at brain sculptures at the Brain Project art exhibition in Nathan Phillips Square Pond in Toronto, Canada, on July 21, 2021. With 50 brain sculptures by local and international artists, the Brain Project art exhibition is displayed at some of Toronto's most-visited locations to raise awareness about brain health and funding for research for Alzheimer's and related dementia. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Visual arts exhibition held at Hahourfront Center in Toronto, Canada
- Female Siberian tiger cub at Toronto Zoo
- Immersive exhibition of Van Gogh in NY brings visitors breathtaking experiences
- "Every Child Matters" street mural seen in Vancouver, Canada
- Discovery of more unmarked graves turns Canada's national day into moment of shame
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.