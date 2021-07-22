Brain Project art exhibition held in Toronto, Canada

Xinhua)

A man looks at brain sculptures at the Brain Project art exhibition in Nathan Phillips Square Pond in Toronto, Canada, on July 21, 2021. With 50 brain sculptures by local and international artists, the Brain Project art exhibition is displayed at some of Toronto's most-visited locations to raise awareness about brain health and funding for research for Alzheimer's and related dementia. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

