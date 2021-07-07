Home>>
Immersive exhibition of Van Gogh in NY brings visitors breathtaking experiences
(Ecns.cn) 15:17, July 07, 2021
People visit the Van Gogh exhibits in New York City, the U.S. on July 5, 2021. With 500, 000 cubic feet of projections inside, the grand and immersive exhibition turns the artworks of Vincent Van Gogh into dynamic visual images, evoking visitors interests through video and music. (Photo: China News Service/ Liao Pan)
