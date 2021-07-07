Immersive exhibition of Van Gogh in NY brings visitors breathtaking experiences

Ecns.cn) 15:17, July 07, 2021

People visit the Van Gogh exhibits in New York City, the U.S. on July 5, 2021. With 500, 000 cubic feet of projections inside, the grand and immersive exhibition turns the artworks of Vincent Van Gogh into dynamic visual images, evoking visitors interests through video and music. (Photo: China News Service/ Liao Pan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)