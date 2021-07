Art exhibition "Il Divino Michelangelo &Il Genio Da Vinci" held in Lisbon

Xinhua

People visit an art exhibition titled "Il Divino Michelangelo &Il Genio Da Vinci" in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 22, 2021. Running until August 29, the event invites viewers to a journey inspired by the artistic creation of Da Vinci and Michelangelo, two great Renaissance artists. (Photo by Petro Fiuza/Xinhua)

