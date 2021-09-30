Top political advisor stresses development, prosperity in border areas
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, visits an exhibition on achievements in helping border areas and their residents to achieve prosperity in the Cultural Palace of Nationalities in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for solid efforts to boost development in border regions to benefit the people living there.
Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks on Tuesday while visiting an exhibition on achievements in helping border areas and their residents to achieve prosperity.
Historic achievements have been made in economic and social development in border regions and areas with large ethnic-minority populations, and people of all ethnic groups enjoy a growing sense of gain, happiness and security, Wang said.
Wang stressed consolidating the sense of community for the Chinese nation and improving differentiated policies for supporting the development of different areas based on their own conditions.
He also urged efforts to help border regions and areas with large ethnic-minority populations better serve and integrate into the new development paradigm and achieve high-quality development.
Photos
