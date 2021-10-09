CPC lights beacon of hope for national rejuvenation: Xi

Xinhua) 10:40, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- On the day of its founding, the Communist Party of China (CPC) made seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation its aspiration and mission, thus lighting a beacon of hope for the cause of national rejuvenation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

