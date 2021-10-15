Languages

Archive

Friday, October 15, 2021

Home>>

Chinese president attends opening ceremony of 2nd UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference

(Xinhua) 13:47, October 15, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference via video link. 

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories