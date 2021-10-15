Xi stresses developing smart transport, logistics

Xinhua) 11:17, October 15, 2021

A man experiences a smart driving assistance system at the China International Digital Economy Expo 2021 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged more efforts to develop smart transport and smart logistics.

Xi made the remarks while addressing via video link the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Beijing.

He also called for deep integration of new technologies like big data, the Internet, artificial intelligence and blockchain with the transport sector, to ensure easier movement of people and smoother flow of goods.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)