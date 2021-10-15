We Are China

Transport turns world into global village: Xi

Xinhua) 10:55, October 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2021 shows a smart container terminal at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Transport has turned the world into a close-knit global village, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference via video link.

Stressing that transport is the artery of the economy and a bond between civilizations, Xi said transport has facilitated economic integration and people-to-people exchanges.

