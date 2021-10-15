Highlights of 2nd UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference

08:25, October 15, 2021

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov speaks via video link at the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference, Oct. 14, 2021. The Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference kicked off on Thursday in Beijing. The three-day conference will be held both online and offline. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

