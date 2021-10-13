Xi to address opening ceremony of UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference

Xinhua) 10:08, October 13, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will on Thursday attend via video link the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here Wednesday.

