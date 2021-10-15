Xi stresses common development, prosperity

Xinhua) 10:45, October 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021 shows a view of the container wharf of Qinzhou Port, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Only when countries develop together can there be true development, and only when countries prosper together can there be true prosperity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing via video link the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Beijing.

Uneven development must be addressed before broader prospects for humanity's common development could be brought about, Xi said.

