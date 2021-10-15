Xi stresses leveraging role of transport to achieve common prosperity

Xinhua) 10:41, October 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a view of the automated container terminal of Shanghai's Yangshan Port, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed leveraging the enabling role of transport and increasing related input in poor regions, so that local economies and people's lives could improve as a result of better roads.

To achieve common prosperity, efforts should be made to enhance North-South and South-South cooperation and scale up support for developing transport infrastructure in the least developed countries and landlocked developing countries, Xi noted.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video link at the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Beijing.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)