Xi calls for more efforts to foster green, low-carbon way of transport

Xinhua) 10:51, October 15, 2021

Staff members work on the production line of new energy vehicle at an automobile company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for more efforts to foster a green and low-carbon way of transport.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference via video link in Beijing.

The only durable way to achieve sustainable development is to establish an economic system for green and low-carbon development and promote green transition in all respects of economic and social development, Xi said.

More efforts are needed to foster a green and low-carbon way of transport, step up green infrastructural development, promote new energy, smart, digital and light-weight transport equipment, and encourage and advocate green travel, to make transport and travel more environment-friendly and low-carbon, he said.

