Xi stresses advancing global transport cooperation

Xinhua) 10:58, October 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2019 shows a night view of the Maputo Bay Bridge, which is part of the Maputo Bridge and Link Roads project built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation in Maputo, Mozambique. (Xinhua/Zhang Yu)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for advancing global transport cooperation and writing a new chapter featuring connectivity of infrastructure, unfettered flows of trade and investment, and interactions between civilizations.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference via video link in Beijing.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)