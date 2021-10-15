Home>>
China to establish global center for sustainable transport: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:26, October 15, 2021
A visitor takes a picture of a smart system to improve public transportation network during the World Transport Convention held at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Thursday that China will set up a Global Innovation and Knowledge Center for Sustainable Transport, as a contribution to global transport development.
Xi made the remarks while attending via video link the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference.
