Interview: CPC delineates path for socialist construction, says Brazilian party leader

Xinhua) 13:10, November 08, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, which will examine the main achievements and historical experience accumulated over the past 100 years, will delineate a path for the construction of socialism, a Brazilian senior official has said.

The CPC's effort to systematize its experience will help people better understand the reality and indicate next steps in the socialist construction, said Luciana Santos, president of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) in an interview with Xinhua.

The quality of the CPC that Santos admires most is its persistence in the cause of communism.

"This is the meaning and importance of the Communist Party in the development of China: its perseverance, its motivation, always remembering its destiny established upon its formation, which is to construct a country of peace and prosperity," she said.

"Starting in 1978, with the reform and opening-up policy, China began a new stage of development, and this model served as an example for all developing peoples," Santos said, calling the party's achievements in the past several decades "extraordinary."

China has built an industrial country with a high level of technology, eliminated extreme poverty in the country, and moved towards social, political, and economic progress unprecedented in the history of China and humanity, she said.

It is a powerful way of telling the world that socialism works, Santos said while lauding the CPC for its success in eliminating extreme poverty in the most populous country on earth.

Noting that the PCdoB will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, Santos said her party will study the example of the CPC and looks forward to more exchanges with the CPC to further promote the relations between the two sides.

