Senior CPC official urges enhanced supervision, education for political, legal workers

Xinhua) 11:20, October 30, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday urged enhanced supervision and education for political and legal workers, and more effective rectification of wrongdoings found in the process.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on related work.

Guo said more efforts should be made to improve the supervision system and address the root causes of relevant problems, and to solve the practical difficulties facing primary-level workers.

