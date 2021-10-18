CPC Central Committee plenary session to review key resolution

Xinhua) 16:26, October 18, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will hold its sixth plenary session in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11, during which a key resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party's 100 years of endeavors will be reviewed.

This was decided at a meeting of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on Monday. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The CPC Central Committee Political Bureau listened to a report on soliciting opinions for drafting the resolution and decided to submit the draft, after revisions, to the plenary session for deliberation.

