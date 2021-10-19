CPC appoints new Party chiefs for 5 provincial-level regions

Xinhua) 11:17, October 19, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has announced a decision to appoint new Party chiefs for the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Hunan and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Xu Qin has been appointed as secretary of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee, according to the decision.

Wu Zhenglong has been appointed as secretary of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, replacing Lou Qinjian.

Yi Lianhong has been appointed as secretary of the CPC Jiangxi Provincial Committee, replacing Liu Qi.

Zhang Qingwei has been appointed as secretary of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee to replace Xu Dazhe, and Zhang no longer serves as secretary of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee.

Wang Junzheng has been appointed as secretary of the CPC Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee, replacing Wu Yingjie.

