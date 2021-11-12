China's whole-process people's democracy features complete set of institutions: expert

Xinhua) 14:40, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The whole-process people's democracy in China, an all-dimensional, full-coverage democracy with a complete set of institutions, is the broadest, most genuine, and most effective socialist democracy, said an expert on Friday.

"From the gains and losses of political development at home and abroad, the Party keenly recognized that China's political civilization and political system must be deeply rooted in the Chinese soil," said Jiang Jinquan, director of the Policy Research Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a press conference.

"It is not feasible for China to copy the political systems of other countries," he said, noting that any attempt like this might even ruin the country's future.

The whole-process people's democracy in China not only has a complete set of institutions and procedures but also full participation and practices, Jiang said.

Through diverse, unimpeded and orderly democratic channels, it has ensured that all the people manage state affairs, economic and cultural undertakings and social affairs through various channels and forms in accordance with the law, he added.

"The Chinese people have a high degree of confidence in their political system. The fundamental reason lies in the fact that the whole-process people's democracy in China is highly democratic, fully-fledged and deeply welcomed by the Chinese people," Jiang said. "This is true people's democracy."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)