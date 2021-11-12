Landmark resolution charts path to future

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a speech at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, which was held from Monday to Thursday. JU PENG/XINHUA

CPC Central Committee reviews major historical achievements as Party looks ahead to next century of progress for China

A key Party meeting has adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Communist Party of China's endeavors in the 100 years of its glorious journey, urging all Party members to stay true to the Party's founding mission to better uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The four-day sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which ended on Thursday in Beijing, also adopted a resolution on convening the 20th CPC National Congress in the second half of next year in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report at the meeting on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. He also explained the draft of the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors.

Reflecting on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party is essential in embarking on the new journey of comprehensively building China into a modern socialist country and upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, said a communique released after the meeting.

It is also important to advance the Party's self-reform, improve its ability to cope with risks and challenges, always maintain its vigor and vitality and continue to unite and lead all of the Chinese people to strive to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, the communique said.

All Party members should fully understand from the CPC's 100 years of endeavors why it was successful in the past and how it can continue to succeed in the future, the communique added.

The participants in the meeting reflected on the great achievements the Party has made in the country's new-democratic revolution, socialist revolution and construction, reform and opening-up as well as socialist modernization process, saying that the endeavors of the Party and the people over the past century represent the most magnificent chapter in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation.

They stressed the significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in advancing the cause of the Party and the State, and said the Thought is the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century. "It embodies the best of the Chinese culture and ethos in our times and represents a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context," the communique said.

The participants in the meeting highlighted Xi's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the whole Party, saying that it demonstrates the common will of the Party, the armed forces and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups. It is of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the Party and the State in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation, according to the communique.

