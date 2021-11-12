We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 08:57, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed three new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Chen Zhihong was appointed ambassador to Mali, replacing Zhu Liying.

Lin Xianjiang was appointed ambassador to Dominica, replacing Lu Kun.

Guo Haiyan was appointed ambassador to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, replacing Cui Jianchun.

