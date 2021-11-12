Xi chairs symposium to seek non-Communists' opinions on key CPC resolution

Xinhua) 14:21, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has chaired a symposium to solicit non-Communists' views and suggestions on the drafting of a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The event, held on Sept. 10 in Beijing, was attended by the leaders from the central committees of the non-CPC political parties, head of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people with no party affiliation.

The resolution was adopted by the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee that concluded Thursday.

