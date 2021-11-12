Home>>
Xi calls for dialogue, inclusiveness, integration at APEC meeting
(Xinhua) 21:10, November 12, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday urged efforts to practice true multilateralism, stick to dialogue rather than confrontation, inclusiveness rather than exclusion, and integration rather than decoupling, and be resolute in safeguarding the multilateral trading regime with the World Trade Organization at its core.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link.
