Xiplomacy: Xi's remarks on CPC's contributions, commitments to better world

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released a communique on Thursday, highlighting the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors.

Apart from combing through the party's significant role in the development of the Chinese nation, the communique also noted that the Chinese communists have produced a profound influence on the course of world history.

The CPC has created a new model for human advancement, and expanded the channels for developing countries to achieve modernization, it said.

In fact, long before the release of the communique, Chinese President Xi Jinping already pointed out on multiple occasions the CPC's contributions and commitments to a better world.

The following are some highlights of his remarks.

July 6, 2021

In a keynote address at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing, Xi noted that "over the past hundred years, the CPC has persisted in closely associating the future of the Chinese people with that of other peoples of the world and steered the course of China's development amid the general trend of the world and the currents of the times to promote common development and prosperity of all countries."

"It is the unswerving goal of the CPC to run our own house well, ensure a happy life for the 1.4 billion plus Chinese people, and advance the lofty cause of promoting peace and development of all mankind," Xi said.

Looking into the future, Xi said the CPC will unite and lead the Chinese people in pressing ahead with the Chinese-style modernization to make new contributions to humanity's search for ways to modernize, and in taking comprehensive steps to deepen reform and opening up to make new contributions to shared development and prosperity of all countries of the world.

The CPC will shoulder its responsibilities as a major political party in a major country to make new contributions to improving the wellbeing of mankind, and will actively improve global governance to make new contributions to humanity's joint response to common challenges, Xi added.

July 1, 2021

While addressing a ceremony celebrating the CPC centenary in Beijing, Xi noted that "the founding of a communist party in China was an epoch-making event, which profoundly changed the course of Chinese history in modern times, transformed the future of the Chinese people and nation, and altered the landscape of world development."

The CPC "cares about the future of humanity, and wishes to move forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world. China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order," Xi said.

"On the journey ahead, we will remain committed to promoting peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, to an independent foreign policy of peace, and to the path of peaceful development," he said.

Dec. 1, 2017

When delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting in Beijing, Xi said everything the CPC is doing "is to better the lives of the Chinese people, renew the Chinese nation, and promote peace and development for mankind."

Stressing that "political parties play an important role in the political life of our countries and progress of human civilization," Xi said "the CPC must act in a way as a big party should."

The CPC will continue to uphold global peace and tranquility, promote common development for all, and promote mutual enrichment among civilizations, Xi said.

Oct. 18, 2017

Xi delivered a report at the 19th National Congress of the CPC, in which he said under the CPC's leadership, "China champions the development of a community with a shared future for mankind, and has encouraged the evolution of the global governance system."

Noting that "with decades of hard work, socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era," Xi said it offers "a new option for other countries and nations who want to speed up their development while preserving their independence," as well as "Chinese wisdom and a Chinese approach to solving the problems facing mankind."

"We should keep on working with great determination to accomplish the three historic tasks of advancing modernization, realizing China's reunification, and preserving world peace and promoting common development," he said.

